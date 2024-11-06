2 Republican incumbents lose in Georgia House, but overall Democratic gains are limited

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrats have toppled two Republican incumbents in the Georgia state House, but won’t narrow the Republican majority as much as they once hoped. With four races still uncalled Wednesday, Republicans have 98 of the 180 House seats, while Democrats have 78. Republicans held a 102-78 lead when voting began. GOP incumbents Mesha Mainor and Ken Vance lost to Democratic opponents. The partisan balance in the state Senate remains at 33 Republicans and 23 Democrats, as it was before the election, after all incumbents won on Tuesday. It was the first election cycle after a court ordered lawmakers to draw new lines to create more Black-majority districts.

