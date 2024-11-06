Arizona voters guarantee the right to abortion in the state constitution

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters have passed a constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion access up to fetal viability. Doctors say that’s after 21 weeks, though there’s no defined time frame. It’s a major win in a battleground state for advocates of the measure who have been seeking to expand access beyond the current 15-week limit. Earlier this year, Arizonans braced for the possibility of a near-total abortion ban after the Arizona Supreme Court ruled an 1864 law could be enforced. The Legislature repealed it. Arizona was one of several states with abortion measures on the ballot. Opponents argue the measure in Arizona is too far-reaching.

