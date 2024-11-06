Democrats retain hold on New Mexico despite shifting support for Republicans
Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Democrats may have retained their hold on New Mexico with wins in every congressional race and the presidential contest, but shrinking margins of victory show voter support is shifting toward Republicans across much of the state. Republicans gained ground in the statehouse to keep Democrats from a supermajority. And in the presidential contest, Donald Trump came closer this year to besting Democrats than in any of his previous campaigns in the state.