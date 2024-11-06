NYC man sentenced to life in prison for killing, dismembering a woman in life insurance fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing and dismembering a woman after fraudulently taking out a life insurance policy in her name and attempting to collect the benefits. A federal jury in March found Cory Martin guilty in the 2018 killing Brandy Odom, a sex worker he managed following a two-week trial. Prosecutors said Martin watched crime shows including “Dexter” and “The First 48” for tips on how to get away with killing the woman. Lawyers for Martin didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.

