Republican supermajority unchanged in Tennessee Statehouse but Democrats don’t give up ground

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Republican legislative supermajority will remain unchanged after Democrats failed to flip seats in a handful of competitive races. But the minority party didn’t give up ground, either. Unofficial election results from Tuesday show that Republicans will continue to hold 75 out of the 99 seats inside the House chamber. Over in the Senate, Republicans will have 27 members while Democrats will continue to have just six. Some Democratic officials expressed relief that those numbers didn’t diminish as Republicans enjoyed big wins nationally. Separately, Tennessee voters approved several ballot initiatives ranging from gun control to transit improvements.

