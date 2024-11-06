Trio of ballot failures leads marijuana backers to refocus their efforts for recreational weed

The movement to legalize recreational marijuana has run into a wall of resistance. After expanding from zero states to 24 states over the past dozen years, there will be no new states added this year to the list of those allowing recreational marijuana. Voters defeated all three legalization efforts on Tuesday’s ballots in Florida, North Dakota and South Dakota. Voters did approve a medical marijuana measure in Nebraska. Some marijuana advocates said Wednesday that they may need to refocus on state legislatures or the federal government instead of continuing to pursue ballot initiatives. Marijuana remains illegal under federal law.

