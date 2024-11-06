Votes in Nevada’s US Senate and House races are still being counted

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s U.S. Senate race is too early to call. Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen has outspent Republican challenger Sam Brown by more than 3-1. Rosen has presented herself as a nonpartisan advocate for Nevadans in Washington, D.C. Brown is hoping the high cost of living in working class Nevada helps him sway the vote in his favor. Brown is a former Army captain who was severely injured in Afghanistan and won a Purple Heart. The state’s three competitive congressional districts also don’t feature particularly intense races. Those districts are all held by Democrats.

