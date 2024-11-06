Why AP called the Montana Senate race for Republican Tim Sheehy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Tim Sheehy shaved Democratic Sen. Jon Tester’s margins in Montana’s populous counties and ran up his lead in the state’s more rural regions. That built a cushion the incumbent couldn’t catch when The Associated Press called the race. Sheehy cut into Tester’s margins from six years ago in the counties where most of the state’s people live. Those gains and dominance in the state’s less populous, rural counties, allowed Sheehy to build a lead Tester couldn’t catch,

