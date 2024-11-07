43 monkeys escape from a South Carolina medical lab. Police say there is no serious danger

A police chief in South Carolina says there is no “almost no danger” to the public after 43 monkeys escaped from a compound used for medical research. Yemassee Police Chief Gregory Alexander says the monkeys from the Alpha Genesis faculty aren’t infected with any diseases and are harmless and probably skittish. The chief says the Rhesus macaque primates escaped Wednesday when a new employee didn’t fully shut an enclosure. Alpha Genesis is setting traps and using thermal imaging cameras to find the monkeys. Police say people should close their windows and doors and call 911 if they see a monkey.

