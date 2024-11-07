Germany’s economy is in trouble. The government’s collapse and Trump’s return bring more risk

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The collapse of Germany’s governing coalition and President-elect Donald Trump’s imminent return to the White House are creating new risks for the European Union’s biggest economy. The coalition collapsed Wednesday following weeks of disputes over ways to boost the economy and as European leaders began to digest the certainty of another Trump presidency. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he plans to seek a Jan. 15 vote of confidence in parliament. If he loses, the move could lead to an early election by the end of March. Business leaders called on Thursday for Scholz to act much more quickly to produce a stable government that is poised to tackle the country’s economic problems.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.