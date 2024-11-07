Health care worker gets 2 years for accessing Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s medical records

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former health care worker who illegally accessed the health records of Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg before she died has been sentenced to two years in prison. Thirty-four-year—old Trent Russell of Bellevue, Nebraska, worked at the time as a transplant coordinator in the Washington, D.C., region and had access to hospital records. A jury convicted him earlier this year of illegally accessing health care records and destroying or altering records. He was also charged with publishing that information on the internet in 2019, at a time when public speculation about Ginsburg’s health and her ability to serve as a justice was a matter of public debate. But the jury acquitted Russell on that count.

