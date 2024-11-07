In an Israeli settlement named after Trump, residents see opportunity after the election

RAMAT TRUMP, Golan Heights (AP) — Israeli residents of a settlement named after Donald Trump hope his return to office will breathe new life into their tiny community in the Golan Heights. Israel named the outpost after Trump during his first term. He was the first foreign leader to recognize Israel’s control of the Golan, a strategic area that it seized from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war. Only a couple dozen families live in Trump Heights. The area’s economy has struggled and Israel’s war with Hezbollah militants in nearby Lebanon has added to their sense of isolation. Residents have laid out dozens of plots of land with new roads and utility lines for future housing developments. They hope a second term for Trump might attract more people and support.

