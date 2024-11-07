Investigators: Kentucky officers wounded by suspect fatally shot him after altercation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Two Kentucky police officers who were injured in a shooting fatally shot a suspect when he gained control of an officer’s weapon. Kentucky State Police say it happened early Wednesday morning during an altercation at a mental health crisis center. The Bowling Green Police officers were called to the LifeSkills Adult Crisis Stabilization Unit. When they arrived, investigators say a person experiencing a “mental health crisis” took an officer’s weapon and began “firing it in the direction of the two officers.” One of the officers fatally shot the suspect. Both officers were treated and released from a hospital on Wednesday.

