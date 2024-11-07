NYC police search for a gunman who wounded a man before fleeing into the subway system

NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City are searching for a man who they say shot another man on a Manhattan street and then fled into the city’s vast subway system, leading to delays during the morning commute. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Thursday on the Upper West Side. Police say the 47-year-old victim was shot in the leg and shoulder and remains hospitalized in stable condition. The gunman fled into a nearby subway station. Police haven’t identified the victim or the shooter.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.