Police in southern Mexico find 11 bodies, including two of minors, dumped by a highway

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in the southern Mexico state of Guerrero have found 11 bodies, including two of minors, dumped by a highway. The bodies were apparently left in an abandoned pickup truck on the main thoroughfare of the city of Chilpancingo, which has been the scene of gruesome drug gang violence. Two rival cartels are fighting for control of the area. Prosecutors on Thursday didn’t specify the ages of the two dead minors but said that two of the 11 bodies were female. In early October, the city’s mayor was killed and beheaded just a week after he took office.

