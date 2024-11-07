Skip to Content
The Colorado funeral home owners accused of letting 190 bodies decompose are set to plead guilty

Published 10:05 PM

Associated Press/Report for America

DENVER (AP) — Colorado funeral home owners accused of stashing 190 decaying bodies and giving grieving families fake ashes were expected to plead guilty Friday. Jon and Carie Hallford have been charged with more than 200 counts of corpse abuse. Prosecutors say the owners of the Return to Nature Funeral home began storing bodies in a building outside Colorado Springs as far back as 2019. They also allege the couple gave families dry concrete in place of cremains. Over the years, the Hallfords spent lavishly, buying luxury cars and laser body sculpting. That ended when the bodies were discovered last year.

Associated Press

