Champions Trophy host Pakistan says it’s not been told India wants to play cricket games elsewhere

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A top official of the Pakistan Cricket Board declined to confirm media reports that India has decided against playing any games in host and arch-rival Pakistan during next year’s Champions Trophy. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi told reporters in Lahore, “My view is if there’s any problems, they (India) should tell us in writing.” Indian media reported Friday that the Board of Control for Cricket in India has communicated its concerns to all the Champions Trophy stakeholders, including the PCB, over the Feb. 19-March 9 tournament and would not play in the country. The Times of India said that “Dubai is a strong candidate to host the fixtures” involving India in the 50-over tournament.

