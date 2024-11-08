Chinese national jailed on charges that he tried to enter Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Chinese national is jailed on trespassing charges after police say he tried to enter President-elect Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in violation of a court order that he stay away following a previous attempt. Zijie Li was being held Friday without bond after being arrested Thursday when he arrived at Mar-a-Lago’s entrance gate. It was the latest in series of contacts he has had with police and Secret Service agents since July. Li lives in suburban Los Angeles on a student visa. He had been released from a mental hospital earlier Thursday. He had been placed there last month after police found him found near the estate. He is facing two counts of misdemeanor trespassing.

