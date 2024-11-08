Husband of missing San Antonio woman is charged with murder

The husband of a missing Texas woman has been charged with murder in connection with her disappearance. Fifty-three-year-old Brad Simpson was charged Thursday in Bexar County, where he is jailed on a total of $5 million in bonds on charges of murder, unlawful restraint, assault, tampering with evidence and possession of a prohibited weapon. Simpson was first arrested in early October on the unlawful restraint and assault charges. An attorney for Simpson didn’t immediately return a phone call for comment Friday. The murder charge comes a month after his 51-year-year old wife, Suzanne Simpson, was last seen alive outside the couple’s home in the San Antonio suburb of Olmos Park.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.