Kentucky officer who fired pepper rounds at a TV crew during 2020 protests reprimanded

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police officer has been reprimanded for firing non-lethal rounds at a TV camera crew during street protests over Breonna Taylor’s death in 2020. A crew from WAVE-TV was filming live as Louisville Police Officer Dustin Dean fired pepper rounds at them in May 2020. The first protests over Taylor’s shooting death by Louisville police had just broken out the night before. Dean was cleared of criminal charges by an FBI investigation. But an internal police investigation found he violated a use of force policy regarding chemical agents. He received a letter of reprimand.

