Teachers in 2 Massachusetts school districts go on strike

BOSTON (AP) — Teachers in two Massachusetts school districts have gone on strike over pay, paid parental leave and other issues. Teachers in Beverly and Gloucester voted Thursday to authorize a strike and schools were closed Friday as teachers in both district hit the picket line. Strikes by teachers are rare in Massachusetts, partly because state law bans public sector employees from striking. The last time teachers struck was earlier this year in Newton, where an 11-day strike ended after the two sides agreed to a cost-of-living increase of about 13% over four years for teachers, pay hikes for classroom aides and 40 days of fully paid family leave.

