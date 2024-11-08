Trump’s deportation plan a key focus for Canada’s Cabinet committee on US-Canada relations

TORONTO (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to launch a mass deportation of millions of undocumented people is a top focus for Canada s the country plans to deal with a possible influx north. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau re-established a special Cabinet committee on Canada-U.S. relations this week to address his administration’s concerns about another Trump presidency. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says what Trump’s plan would mean for Canada is a key priority for committee’s meetings. Trump has talked about creating “the largest mass deportation program in history.”

