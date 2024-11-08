Trump’s shunning of transition planning may have severe consequences, governance group says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A good-governance group is warning of severe consequences if President-elect Donald Trump continues to steer clear of formal transition planning with the Biden administration — inaction that it says is already limiting the federal government’s ability to provide security clearances and briefings to the incoming administration. Without it, says Max Stier, president and CEO of the nonprofit Partnership for Public Service, “it would not be possible” to “be ready to govern on day one.” The president-elect’s transition team leaders said last month that they expected to sign agreements beginning the formal transition process with the Biden White House and the General Services Administration. But those agreements are still unsigned.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.