Newly inaugurated Indonesian President Subianto visits China in first overseas trip
Associated Press
BEIJING (AP) — Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has pledged to maintain close ties with China during a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing, his first overseas stop since he took office three weeks ago. Subianto is seeking to strengthen relations with China, Indonesia’s largest trading partner and one of its most important foreign investors. Saturday’s visit to Beijing is Subianto’s second this year, following a visit in April as president-elect after winning the Indonesian presidential election in February.