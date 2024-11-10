The Taliban will attend a UN climate conference for the 1st time

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the Taliban will attend a UN climate conference for the first time since their takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. Afghanistan’s National Environmental Protection Agency said on its official X account Sunday that a technical delegation has gone to Baku to participate. Afghanistan is the sixth most vulnerable country to the impacts of climate change and most provinces face severe or catastrophic drought conditions. COP29, which begins Monday in Azerbaijan, is one of the most important multilateral talks to include the Taliban, who do not have official recognition as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan.

