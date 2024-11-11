Italy’s plan to screen migrants in Albania hits another snag with 2nd group returning to Italy

MILAN (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s program to screen asylum seekers outside of the European Union borders in Albania has hit another snag. A court in Rome on Monday refused to rule on a formal request to detain seven migrants transferred to the Balkan nation last week. The decision means the seven migrants, hailing from Bangladesh and Egypt, will be brought to Italy by naval ship, just days after their arrival in Albania. It is a repeat of what happened with the first 12 migrants in the program, who also were returned to Italy by another court decision last month shortly after the opening of two migrant screening centers in Albania operated by Italy.

