Last GOP congressman anchored in Democratic LA county concedes in race against former NASA exec

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia — the last Republican congressman anchored in heavily Democratic Los Angeles County — has conceded to Democratic challenger George Whitesides. Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, says he has congratulated Whitesides and will ensure a smooth handoff of office operations to the former NASA chief of staff. The Associated Press has not yet declared a winner in the 27th District because thousands of ballots have not yet been counted. The race will figure in the ongoing battle to determine which party controls the House next year. Whitesides said he would fight in Congress for good jobs and lower household costs.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.