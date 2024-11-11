South Carolina does not set a date for the next execution after requests for a holiday pause

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Supreme Court has not set a date for the state’s next execution after lawyers for four inmates out of appeals asked them to postpone deaths until after Christmas and New Year’s. The justices typically issue notices on Fridays and have said they will set the executions five weeks apart. But this past Friday passed without an execution date for 44-year-old Marion Bowman Jr. or any comment on the requested pause. The inmates say executions every five weeks would take a substantial toll on everyone especially during the holidays. State lawyers point out South Carolina has had executions around the Christmas and New Year’s holidays before, including five between Dec. 4, 1998, and Jan. 8, 1999.

