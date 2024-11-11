US top climate negotiator: ‘We won’t revert back’ as Trump prepares to take over

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — At the U.N. climate talks, U.S. Climate Adviser John Podesta said that Trump will likely pull America out of the landmark Paris Agreement and try to roll back many of the Biden Administration’s signature climate moves, including the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act that included $375 billion in climate spending. But in a press conference Monday, Podesta also struck a defiant tone. He said the transition to clean energy would continue, regardless of what Trump did. Podesta also said he was participating in negotiations at the climate conference, called COP29, taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.