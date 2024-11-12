Ex-Duke star Kyle Singler draws concern from basketball world over cryptic Instagram post
AP Sports Writer
Former Duke star Kyle Singler’s cryptic Instagram post saying he fears for his life has drawn an outpouring of concern and support from former teammates and others. The 36-year-old Singler spoke slowly and was shirtless in the short video that was posted Tuesday morning. He said in the post he has been “made into a mental example” and fears “for my life every day.” Several NBA players responded. Many of those who responded included Duke men’s basketball and the NBA in their comments, hoping to get their attention.