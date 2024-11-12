Father sought in Amber Alert killed by officer, daughter unharmed after police chase in Ohio

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A man who abducted his 7-year-old daughter from a relative’s home in Ohio was killed by officers following a police chase. The girl was not physically injured. Authorities say 43-year-old Charles Alexander did not have custody of the child he took from a home in Empire around 3 p.m. on Monday. An Amber Alert was issued and police spotted him five hours later in Brunswick. A chase ensued on Interstate 71. Authorities eventually deflated his tires and he pulled into a parking lot in Medina Township. He was in contact with 911 dispatchers before officers opened fire. A Medina County Sheriff’s statement doesn’t specify what prompted officers to shoot him.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.