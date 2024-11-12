Louisiana House greenlights Gov. Jeff Landry’s tax cuts

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s GOP-dominated House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed individual and corporate tax cuts, along with a constitutional amendment. The measures are key provisions in Gov. Jeff Landry’s sweeping tax reform package, the centerpiece of the state’s third special legislative session of the year. The House voted Tuesday in favor of flattening individual income tax to 3% and abolishing the corporate franchise tax. Pushback to the legislation came entirely from Democratic lawmakers. The bills will now advance to the Senate for review. On Wednesday, the House is scheduled to debate proposed sales taxes intended to help pay for the tax cuts.

