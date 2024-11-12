New Yorkers vent their feelings over the election and the Knicks via subway tunnel sticky notes

NEW YORK (AP) — New Yorkers seeking to unburden themselves after last week’s election got a chance to share their feelings by posting sticky notes in a busy subway tunnel. The project was the brainchild of artist Matthew Chavez. He first invited people to leave notes in a passageway between two subway lines after the 2016 election. Chavez said the project was not a reaction to the election of Donald Trump as president. But he said the context of the election influences what people write about. Danielle Guy said she posted “I choose kindness.” Other examples of notes that went up Friday included “RIP DEMOCRACY” and “WORLD PEACE NOW.”

