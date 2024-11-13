Democratic state leaders prepare for a tougher time countering Trump in his second term

Democratic governors and attorneys general are set to reprise their roles in battling President-elect Trump’s policies. They’re preparing for a tougher legal environment than they faced when he first took office eight years ago. Democratic attorneys general back then sued over Trump’s policies scores of times and had success in the courts, especially early in the term. But the courts are now more conservative, and officials expect Trump’s team to better organized this time. While the legal filings probably won’t start until Trump is in office, the meetings are already happening. And Democratic leaders are trying to ensure those disheartened by the election that they’ll push back.

