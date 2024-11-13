Imprisoned Belarus activist Maria Kolesnikova is considering asking for a pardon, her father says

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The father of imprisoned Belarusian opposition activist Maria Kolesnikova says she’s considering asking authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko for a pardon after more than four years behind bars. Alexander Kolesnikov spoke to The Associated Press a day after seeing his daughter at a prison near Gomel where the 42-year-old musician-turned-activist is serving her 11-year sentence. The meeting in the prison’s hospital took place after her family and friends had not heard from her for more than 20 months. Kolesnikov said he embraced his daughter and that she “was in relatively normal condition.” He said he couldn’t say more because authorities only allowed the brief meeting on condition he not release any other details.

