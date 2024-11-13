Inspector general finds no fault in Park Police shooting of Virginia man in 2017

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — A federal inspector general has exonerated two U.S. Park Police officers who fatally shot a Virginia man after a highway chase seven years ago. The report issued Tuesday by the Department of Interior’s inspector general found the officers, Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya, did not violate procedures when they fatally shot Bijan Ghaisar in 2017. The report said the shooting was within police policy because the officers reasonably feared that Amaya’s life was in danger when he stood in front of Ghaisar’s stopped vehicle and it began to roll forward. Neither officer was ever convicted of a crime. Ghaisar’s family did receive a $5 million settlement from the government last year to a civil lawsuit alleging wrongful death.

