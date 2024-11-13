Niger junta bans French aid group amid tensions with France

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Niger’s military junta has banned the French aid group Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development, or Acted, from working in the country amid tensions with France. The Ministry of the Interior signed a decree on Tuesday withdrawing the nonprofit organization’s licence to operate, without providing reasons for the decision. Another aid group, Niger’s Action for Well-Being, or APBE, also saw its licence revoked. Acted had been active in the West African country since 2010, mainly helping people displaced by jihadist violence and natural disasters. Niger’s ruling military rulers took power in a coup last year. Since the coup, the Sahelian country has pulled away from its Western partners, turning instead to Russia for security.

