Nigeria signs $1.2 billion deal with Chinese state-owned company to revamp key gas plant

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria has inked a $1.2 billion deal with a Chinese firm to revitalize a gas processing facility, a move that officials say could propel the African country to a leading position in aluminum production. The deal between the Chinese state-owned CNCEC and the BFI Group, a major investor in the Aluminum Smelter Company of Nigeria, is expected to revive the 135 million standard cubic feet gas processing facility plant at the smelter. It was announced Tuesday by Nigeria’s minister of state for gas via a post on the social platform X.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.