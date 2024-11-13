Nigeria signs $1.2 billion deal with Chinese state-owned company to revamp key gas plant
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria has inked a $1.2 billion deal with a Chinese firm to revitalize a gas processing facility, a move that officials say could propel the African country to a leading position in aluminum production. The deal between the Chinese state-owned CNCEC and the BFI Group, a major investor in the Aluminum Smelter Company of Nigeria, is expected to revive the 135 million standard cubic feet gas processing facility plant at the smelter. It was announced Tuesday by Nigeria’s minister of state for gas via a post on the social platform X.