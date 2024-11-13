Pakistani security forces kill 12 insurgents in 2 raids hours apart

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says troops have faced off with insurgents in two separate raids on their hideouts in the country, killing 12 militants. Four insurgents were killed in the first raid in Kech, a district in the restive southwestern Balochistan province. The raid in Balochistan came days after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a train station in the capital, Quetta, killing 26 people, including soldiers and railway staff. Also early Wednesday, troops raided a militant hideout of the Pakistani Taliban in North Waziristan, killing eight militants and wounding six, the military said in a separate statement.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.