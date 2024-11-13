Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani wins reelection to Arizona US House seat

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani has won reelection to a U.S. House seat in southeastern Arizona. With his win, Republicans have enough seats to control the U.S. House. Ciscomani defeated Democrat Kirsten Engel in the race for Arizona’s 6th Congressional District. The district runs from Tucson east to the New Mexico state line and includes a stretch of the Arizona-Mexico border. Ciscomani was an aide to Republican former Gov. Doug Ducey. He immigrated from Mexico as a child. Voter registration in the district is closely divided among Democrats, Republicans and independents, although the GOP has a slight advantage.

