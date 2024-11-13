Rights groups condemn Bangladesh for canceling accreditation of 167 journalists

NEW DELHI (AP) — An association of editors and rights groups has condemned a decision by Bangladesh’s interim government to cancel press accreditations for 167 journalists, calling it a threat to press freedom in the country. The move to cancel accreditations has added to concerns over press freedom and harassment of journalists following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August in a student-led revolt. The Editors’ Council said the cancellation of accreditations by the interim government headed by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus risks “fostering a climate of exerting control, including censorship, over the media.” No reason was given by the department.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.