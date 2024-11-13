Turkey’s trade minister says the country expects to be offered partner status in the BRICS bloc
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s trade minister says Turkey expects to be offered “partner country” status with the BRICS bloc of developing economies. The state-run Anadolu Agency quoted his remarks during a parliamentary committee meeting. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the bloc’s summit in Russia last month. Turkey requested to join the group as a full member earlier this year with the stated aim of “simultaneously” strengthening its ties with East and West. The trade minister denied claims that India had blocked Turkey’s full membership in BRICS because of Ankara’s close ties to rival Pakistan.