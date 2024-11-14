Death penalty sought for an Idaho gang member accused of killing a man while on the run

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if an Idaho white supremacist gang member is convicted of killing a man while he was on the run after shooting officers in a plot to help a fellow gang member escape from prison.

Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman announced Thursday that the death penalty would be sought if Nicholas Umphenour is convicted of a murder charge in the March death of James Mauney, 83, of Juliaetta, KHQ-TV reported.

Umphenour appeared in Nez Perce County Court on Thursday via video from the county jail and is scheduled for an arraignment Dec. 12. He’s being held without bond, news outlets reported. Umphenour’s attorney, Brian Marx, did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

Umphenour was sentenced to life in prison last month in a separate court case in which he helped inmate Skylar Meade escape from a Boise hospital where Meade had been taken for treatment of self-inflicted injuries. Early on March 20, Umphenour began shooting as corrections officers and Meade were leaving the hospital.

Umphenour shot two of the officers, and a third was shot when another officer mistook him for the shooter and opened fire, police said. All three survived.

Umphenour pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting escape and aggravated assault and battery on law enforcement officers in that case.

Meade and Umphenour then fled, investigators said, driving several hours to north-central Idaho.

Mauney had taken his dogs for a walk on a local trail later that morning and never returned. His body was found miles away near Leland, Idaho.

Police said that soon after, the two men headed back to southern Idaho. Mauney’s stolen minivan was found in Twin Falls, where the men were arrested, police have said.

“Seeking the death penalty is appropriate in this case considering the defendant’s complete lack of regard for the life of Mr. Mauney,” Coleman said in a statement. “We’ll continue to fight in both this case and the co-defendant’s case to get justice for the victim.”

Meade also has been sentenced to life in prison in the March 20 escape. He is facing the same murder charge in Nez Perce County and possible death penalty if convicted. He has had a not guilty plea entered for him while his case continues.