Giuliani’s lawyers seek to withdraw from legal fight over $148M defamation judgment against him

NEW YORK (AP) — Two attorneys representing Rudy Giuliani in a lawsuit related to a $148 million defamation judgment against him have asked a judge to remove them from the case over disagreements with the former New York City mayor. The request in federal court comes a week after a judge ordered Giuliani to quickly turn over a car, an heirloom watch and other prized assets to two Georgia election workers who were awarded the judgment last year. In a filing late Wednesday, attorney Kenneth Caruso sought permission for himself and co-counsel David Labkowski to stop representing Giuliani. A representative for Giuliani didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

