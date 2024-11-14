Israel demolishes village at the heart of Bedouin minority’s struggle over land

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities have completed the demolition of a village at the heart of a yearslong struggle by the members of its Arab Bedouin minority against relocation plans. Israel says the hundreds of villagers are squatting on state-owned land and has offered them plots in a nearby Bedouin township. Residents of the village, accuse the authorities of forcibly displacing them so the land can be developed for Israel’s Jewish majority. Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, celebrated Thursday’s move, posting on X that there has been a 400% increase in the issuance of such demolition orders so far this year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.