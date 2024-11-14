Powell says Fed will likely cut rates cautiously given persistent inflation pressures

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell says the Federal Reserve will likely cut its key interest rate slowly and deliberately in the coming months, in part because inflation has shown signs of persistence and the Fed’s officials want to see where it heads next. Powell, in prepared remarks for a speech in Dallas, said that inflation is edging closer to the Fed’s 2% target, “but it is not there yet.” At the same time, he said, the economy is strong, and the Fed’s policymakers can take time to monitor the path of inflation. Economists expect the Fed to announce another quarter-point rate cut in December, after a quarter-point reduction last week and half-point cut in September.

