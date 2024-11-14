Suicides in the US military increased in 2023, continuing a long-term trend

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior defense officials say suicides in the U.S. military increased in 2023, continuing a long-term trend that the Pentagon has struggled to abate. The increase is a setback after the deaths dipped slightly the previous year. The number of suicides and the rate per 100,000 active-duty service members went up, as did the number of suicides among the Reserves. Suicides in the National Guard decreased a bit. The overall increase comes as top leaders have worked to develop programs both to increase mental health assistance for troops and beef up education on gun safety, locks and storage. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public.

