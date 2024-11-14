The world’s tallest teenager, 7-foot-9 Olivier Rioux, plans to redshirt at Florida this season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The world’s tallest teenager might have to wait a year to become the world’s tallest college basketball player. Florida coach Todd Golden says Olivier Rioux, a 7-foot-9 freshman who owns a spot in the Guinness record book, is planning to redshirt. Had the popular Canadian played in even one game, he would have burned one of his four seasons of college eligibility. Instead, Rioux will spend the rest of the 2024-25 season practicing with teammates and honing his skills. He will still be a freshman next fall. Florida students chanted for “Oli” in the final minutes of a victory over Grambling State on Monday as Golden emptied the bench. But Rioux remained seated.

