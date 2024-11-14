Worker rescued from rubble after construction accident in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Firefighters in Kentucky’s largest city rescued a person trapped under rubble at a construction site near downtown Louisville. Fire officials say a construction worker fell into a void and some debris fell on top of him just before noon on Thursday. The worker spoke with rescuers but couldn’t move. The rescue was shown live on local Louisville television stations. Fire Chief Brian O’Neill earlier said the worker was about 10 to 12 feet below ground. O’Neill said firefighters were on the scene within three minutes and began conducting a trench rescue. It took hours before they were able to get him out.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.