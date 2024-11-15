A tram driver who plowed into a shop in Norway says he lost consciousness ahead of the crash

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norwegian police say the driver of a tram that derailed and crashed into a store last month in downtown Oslo, causing minor injuries to four people, told them he lost consciousness and doesn’t remember the accident. Police said Friday that they had questioned the driver, who was not identified. There were about 20 people on the commuter service on Oct. 29 when it derailed at an intersection close to Oslo’s main train station. A witness said he saw the tram coming at high speed. Police and the fire department said the crash had caused extensive damage to the store.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.